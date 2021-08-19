Around the Web Watch: Bystanders save woman who fell while trying to board a moving train at Indore station Police officers and others rushed to save the woman as soon she lost her balance. Scroll Staff 14 hours ago #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fellow passengers saved the life of a woman in Indore who was trying to board a moving train, yesterday.(Video source: Railway Protection Force, Indore) pic.twitter.com/0HgbYLrnwq— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Railways Indian railways Read Comments