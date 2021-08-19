Afghan women also changed “Our flag is our identity” in a march in Kabul while Taliban was watching pic.twitter.com/P3DuLZXimF — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 19, 2021

Demonstrators in Kabul and other Afghan cities took to the streets on Thursday as the country celebrated Independence Day, which commemorates the 1919 treaty that ended British rule in the country.

In Kabul, hundreds of demonstrators paraded a 100-metre-long national flag in protest against the Taliban takeover of the country.

In Asadabad in the Kunar province, militants opened fire on protesting crowds, killing several people, Reuters reported.

The red, green, and black national flag came up in several cities. In one viral video, two men are seen hoisting and unfurling the flag as crowds raised slogans in solidarity, while other videos showed protestors chanting “our flag, our identity”.

Afghans erecting national flag in Abdul Haq square in #Kabul, in defiance of Taliban



The militants have replaced the black, red, and green national flag with their own white flags across #Afghanistan



But Afghans are braving threats, possible violence to mark Independence Day pic.twitter.com/xtFKL9ygxh — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) August 19, 2021

One angry Talib was about to shoot a protestor when another Talib grabbed his gun and stopped him. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/jF0DLIBe4b — Jordan Bryon (@jordan_bryon) August 19, 2021

Protest in Kabul today on the Afghanistan Independence Day, Afghans are angry, the spirit of resistance is growing. Chanting “our flag, our identity”. #AfghanResistance pic.twitter.com/03Uj7BLJvj — Munazza Ebtikar (@mebtikar) August 19, 2021

The people of

Wazir Akbar Khan in Kabul

have broken the chains of fear. The people have raised their national flags and are celebrating independence.#IndependenceDayAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/HUibFyCEtl — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) August 19, 2021

Demonstrators walked with a hundreds meters long Afghan flag on the anniversary of the Afghan Independence Day in Kabul



pic.twitter.com/oOgci9dYTc — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 19, 2021

