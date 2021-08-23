Around the Web Watch: Hurricane Grace makes second landfall in Mexico, causes torrential rainfall, flooding Eight people were killed in Mexico due to the hurricane, news agency Reuters said. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago VIDEO: Hurricane Grace slams into Mexico for a second time as a major Category Three storm, threatening to bring significant flooding and mudslides pic.twitter.com/8raw2R4f85— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 21, 2021 Hurricane Grace pummeled Mexico with torrential rain, causing severe flooding and mudslides that killed at least eight people, authorities said https://t.co/L2Dd9tEwJa pic.twitter.com/tx0pTLSNUE— Reuters (@Reuters) August 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hurricane Mexico Climate