Around the Web Watch: Tropical storm Henri causes heavy rainfall, flash floods in parts of New York City According to the US National Hurricane Center, over 42 million people in eastern US were under a hurricane or tropical storm warning on Saturday. Scroll Staff 10 hours ago #BREAKING: Hurricane Henri causes severe flash flooding in parts of New York Citypic.twitter.com/8OP0pyeMqB— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) August 22, 2021 Hurricane Henri already making its mark on the Belt Parkway 🚗💨heavy flooding between exits 1 and 2 @News12BK @News12BX #HurricaneHenri pic.twitter.com/NE6V8mUNXB— Mary-Lyn Buckley (@ml_buckley) August 22, 2021 *HEADS UP NYC:* Tonight looks like it will be the biggest rainfall flooding risk from Hurricane Henri. Almost 4” of rainfall at Central Park so far tonight. Flash flooding already occurring in parts of NYC metro. pic.twitter.com/mEgA6MVLcT— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) August 22, 2021 JUST IN 🚨 Impacts of Hurricane Henri — streets of Brooklyn, New York filled with flood water pic.twitter.com/ytzFcAaz6L— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 22, 2021 Video: Flooding causes a waterfall on a stairway in Brooklyn, New York, as Hurricane Henri affects the area. pic.twitter.com/L3GIiXvhOR— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 22, 2021 Waves and winds increasing out at Montauk Point #nywx #HurricaneHenri pic.twitter.com/EGdJJYGRe6— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) August 22, 2021 FDR about a block away from our apartment in the Upper East Side. #HurricaneHenri pic.twitter.com/FQbu8BJDIL— Mike (@mikedotnet) August 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hurricane United States Read Comments