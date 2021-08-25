Speaking to the press in Hajipur, Bihar on Monday, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Pashupati Paras called the flood in Bihar a result of “god’s wrath”. He also added that he will not be visiting those affected by the flood. Paras was visiting his home state Bihar for the first time since being promoted to the Cabinet, Jansatta reported.

“Floods arising due to god’s wrath have affected Bihar and the whole country too. We will have to discuss the situation with Nepal. It’s a long process...the government will do whatever is possible,” he said.

When asked if he will visit the areas affected due to the flood in Bihar, the minister refused, citing ill-health. “I keep in touch with the local authorities, and the water has also receded,” Paras said.

