Viral Video Watch: On International Dog Day 2021, here are some of the best dog videos from the internet August 26 is celebrated annually as International Dog Day. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Smol potato wishing you a happy #InternationalDogDay📹journeyofdonut | IG pic.twitter.com/rRTnQ8C2iJ— 9GAG (@9GAG) August 26, 2021 Victoria Police acknowledges #InternationalDogDay by thanking all the goodest boys and girls of our Dog Squad for all their hard work every day. 🐕🦺 🐾 pic.twitter.com/tq5HYuOzkG— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) August 26, 2021 It's #InternationalDogDay so... Great catch by @marnus3cricket's dog Milo! pic.twitter.com/7yCCpj7cS4— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 26, 2021 Happy International Dog Day !!!Celebrating the love of our best friend ❤️ #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/XK3cSTpYpi— K😎u♥s😁h♥i (っ◔◡◔)っ🥳 The elite girl ♥ (@evesiaa) August 26, 2021 "The dog is a gentleman. I hope to go to his heaven not man's."~ Mark Twain #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/aHYPAgcsdk— James Melville 🌸 (@JamesMelville) August 26, 2021 EXPLAINED: Why humans and dogs are the best of friendsProf @Greger_Larson, of @PalaeoBARN, reveals why the two have so much in common.🎬 | @OxfordSparks #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/48D3HMbruc— University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) August 26, 2021