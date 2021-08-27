Around the Web Caught on camera: Huge brawl erupts among lawmakers inside Armenian parliament Armenia is still reeling from the loss to Azerbaijan in a war for the control of Nagorno-Karabakh, news reports said. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Three brawls broke out in Armenia's parliament over the course of two days as an opposition lawmaker accused PM Pashinian of being a lying populist and another speech was interrupted by water bottles being thrown after a lawmaker called former defense ministers "traitors." pic.twitter.com/1pJK7zg9Tm— Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) August 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Armenia Read Comments