Watch: Drones are being used in Mumbai again to control mosquito-borne diseases The municipal corporation had also experimented with the procedure in 2020. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago The drone which has a 10 liters tank ensures that it can go up and spray the chemical especially in those areas where civic staff finds it difficult to reach.— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 27, 2021 First time ever in Mumbai, BMC uses drones to spray insecticides for prevention of malaria and dengue. Drone can carry over 25 liters of spray which will be used in areas which are not accessible by BMC workers pic.twitter.com/e2N3THuqhH— Saurabh Vaktania (@saurabhv99) June 23, 2020