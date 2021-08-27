Around the Web Watch: Afghanistan residents continue with desperate attempts to leave after Kabul airport blast At least 72 were killed in two explosions that took place outside the Kabul airport on Thursday. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago #Tragic footage shows the chaos in the same place where the blast occurred yesterday at #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/twlXnGs5dj— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 27, 2021 Also readAfghanistan: Kabul airport attack toll rises to 85 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Taliban Read Comments