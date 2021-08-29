Around the Web Watch: Kaziranga National Park in Assam is flooded once again after heavy rainfall Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that no animal has been harmed due to the flood, news agency ANI reported. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago #WATCH | Assam: Parts of Kaziranga National Park flooded due to heavy rainfall in Golaghat area"There has been no harm to any animal. We have taken all necessary measures," says Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya pic.twitter.com/8soggGsIZk— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021 Also readArtificial highlands aren’t enough to protect Kaziranga animals during annual floods Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Flood Assam Read Comments