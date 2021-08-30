Around the Web Hurricane Ida: Terrifying videos show extreme weather conditions caused by the powerful storm Ida made landfall south of New Orleans in the USA on Sunday as a category four hurricane. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play WATCH: @alroker pummeled by waves as Hurricane Ida targets New Orleans pic.twitter.com/Fe6LlgmUJp— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 29, 2021 Be a reporter they said…#HurricaneIda #NewOrleans pic.twitter.com/dRC3U4x86I— Jay Gray (@jaygraymatters) August 30, 2021 Footage from Louisiana shows areas before and after they were hit by Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/fb3PB4W03a— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 29, 2021 Nurse captures roof being blown off at OCHSNER main campus. (credit: Courtesy: Chrissy Gottbrath) #HurricaneIda #nola pic.twitter.com/xSM95o1Yj1— BunChoum (@BunChoum) August 30, 2021 Ever wonder what it looks like flying through the eye of a hurricane? Watch this video of the Hurricane Hunters flying through Ida on Sunday and wonder no more! #LAwx pic.twitter.com/1EdzHEAD8F— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 29, 2021 This video is terrifying and amazing at the same time.#HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/aL5QJNz3F0— Ida Tracker (@IdaTracker) August 30, 2021 FLOODING in NOLA: Look at this in Venetian Isles in @CityOfNOLA. This is one area in New Orleans under a *mandatory* evacuation. Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine & Irish Bayou; areas outside the levee protection system. Water is almost up to the stop sign 🥺 @wdsu #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/RQ8uMwpWRJ— Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) August 29, 2021 Breaking: Storm surge is causing major flooding in LaPlace, Louisiana, as Hurricane Ida affects the area. pic.twitter.com/JeIEob6ull— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States climate storm