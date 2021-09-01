Around the Web Watch: With vehicles submerged and shops inundated, Delhi is badly waterlogged There has been heavy rainfall since Tuesday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago When Shanti Path became Paani Path this morning. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/82GUunY0qR— Amit Narang (@Amit_Narang) September 1, 2021 Delhi turns into the best swimming pool in the world. 🛶🌧️🌧️🏊🚣#DelhiRains #Swimming #swimmingpool pic.twitter.com/W8urPRsh8g— Alok K N Mishra TOI (@AlokKNMishraTOI) September 1, 2021 Watch: Waterlogged garment shop at #ConnaughtPlace after heavy rain.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/XnBu3EGZQN— TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) September 1, 2021 .#Delhi’s Connaught Place this morning; video courtesy New Delhi Traders’ Association #WaterLogging #monsoon #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/phr3mr5ugx— Jatin Anand (@JatinPaul) September 1, 2021 Incessant rain for over 24 hours has led to traffic jams at every other place in #Delhi . Here's the situation at Zakira flyover. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/EK55w0TZLy— Pankhuri (@Pankhuri_Y) September 1, 2021 • दिल्ली में बारिश बनी मुसीबत। • जखीरा अंडरपास बना स्विमिंग पूल, सीने तक भरे पानी से निकल रहे हैं लोग। • जलभराव के कारण कहीं डाइवर्ट तो कहीं बंद हुआ ट्रैफिक। • अंडरपास के नीचे फंसीं गाड़ियां। #Delhi #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Vj8SvIkU9l— News Tak (@newstakofficial) September 1, 2021 Man made #NigraFall Delhi #DrainageSystem #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/0ryZfpIEf8— Karishma Sachdev (@itskarishmaa) September 1, 2021 #DelhiRains thanks to flooding we are witnessing this. pic.twitter.com/oZ0DRQ0wFt— Surya Sir (@svschauhan) September 1, 2021 Also watchIntense waterlogging (and inevitable traffic jams) across Delhi as the rain pours down Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. delhi monsoon Read Comments