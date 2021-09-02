Viral Video Watch: The ‘crazy car’ race in Peru is run by vehicles made from recycled material The contest was held in Lima, the capital, was won by Goku from Dragon Ball. Scroll Staff An hour ago In an unlikely crossover, Dragon Ball's Goku defeated the Flintstones in a recycled ‘crazy car’ race in Peru pic.twitter.com/3VUWociGCm— Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Cartoons