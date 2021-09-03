Viral Video Watch: State minister in Pakistan cuts ribbon with his teeth at inauguration of shop Minister for Prisons and Spokesperson of the Government of Punjab Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan was given a blunt pair of scissors. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago اپنے حلقے میں دوکان کے افتتاح کا انوکھا انداز۔۔۔!!! قینچی کند اور خراب تھی۔۔!!! مالک دوکان کو شرمندگی سے بچانے کے لیے نیا عالمی ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا۔۔!!!@UsmanAKBuzdar pic.twitter.com/MRxedX0ZaB— Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) September 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan Viral video Read Comments