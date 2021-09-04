Viral Video Caught on camera: The precise moment a house exploded in New Jersey’s Rahway city The house had been evacuated a few hours before the explosion because of Hurricane Ida. Scroll Staff An hour ago NEW VIDEO: Home explosion in Rahway (no one inside at time) from #Ida #FossilFuels #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/AIjEg2pyfA— Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) September 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New Jersey United States Read Comments