Viral Video ‘This job, man, this job!’: BBC journalist vents on live TV thinking he’s off-air Dan Johnson was presenting a report on Afghanistan when a power cut disrupted the proceedings. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Power cut broke the line from London so I couldn’t hear the presenter. Thought I’d been taken off air entirely but finished my answer and waited in case, either to allow them to realise and move on or for the sound to return. Thought I’d waited long enough…apparently not 🙈— Dan Johnson (@DanJohnsonNews) September 5, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Journalism Viral video Read Comments