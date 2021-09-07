Around the Web Watch: TV channel airs visuals of American jet in Wales as Pakistan army’s action in Panjshir The footage was shown on Times Now. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Indian news channel @TimesNow has shared video footage it described as "1st visuals of a fighter jet, allegedly belonging to Pakistan, hovering over Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan", the trouble? It's an American jet flying through Welsh valleys. Here it is... pic.twitter.com/IKvFX1F7r8— George Allison (@geoallison) September 6, 2021 Play Also watchTV channel uses video game clips to claim Pakistan army’s support for Taliban in Panjshir Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan war TV