Watch: Leopard and cat face off after falling into well in Nashik, Maharashtra The leopard fell into the well while chasing the cat, news agency ANI reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago Maharashtra, Nashik | Both the leopard and the cat that fell into a well during a chase were safely rescued and released by the forest department— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021