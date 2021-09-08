Around the Web ‘Bitcoin beach’: Watch how El Zonte in El Salvador is adopting the cryptocurrency as a way of life El Salvador has become the first country in the world to make Bitcoin legal tender. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago El Salvador's 'Bitcoin Beach' has jumped head first into the waters of the digital currency as the country adopted bitcoin as legal tender https://t.co/L4tJwPx06t pic.twitter.com/X9vP7nZgfF— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) September 8, 2021 Also readFinally, Bitcoin is becoming legal tender in a country Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Read Comments