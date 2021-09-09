Around the Web Watch: Sukhoi fighter jet demonstrates emergency landing on national highway for the first time ever The emergency landing strip for the Indian Air Force aircraft in Barmer, Rajasthan was inaugurated by central ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Rajasthan: #Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Aircraft lands at Emergency Landing Facility on NH-925A in #Barmer@DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC @rajnathsingh @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/vgaZT3i0cn— DD News (@DDNewslive) September 9, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian Air Force highways Read Comments