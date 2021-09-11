Around the Web Watch: Russian sculptor turns scrap metal into art Welder and sculptor Sergei Dzhabbarov explains how he dabbled in creative welding that soon became his prime focus. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Using his welding skills, this Russian sculptor turns scrap metal into artwork pic.twitter.com/V4qHeN98wd— Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Art Read Comments