Around the Web 9/11: Twenty years later, politicians, citizens come together to remember victims of the attack A remembrance ceremony in New York was attended by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton. Scroll Staff An hour ago President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, former President Obama and Michelle Obama, and former President Clinton and Hillary Clinton arrive for #September11 Remembrance Ceremony in New York. pic.twitter.com/GcsG9aQ9cu— CSPAN (@cspan) September 11, 2021 At the site of the World Trade Center in New York City, families and friends gathered for the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that toppled the twin towers, killing their loved ones https://t.co/P6LahXlA6O pic.twitter.com/VXvwViYtHp— Reuters (@Reuters) September 11, 2021 The National Anthem is performed by Young People's Chorus of New York at the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City. https://t.co/ApLDVAU2Tz #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/rqq2n37bLZ— ABC News (@ABC) September 11, 2021 The #911Anniversary ceremony in New York is heartbreaking to watch.Such a long list of names being read out right now, including many by young family members who never got to meet them. Also this Bruce Springsteen performance - so moving and apt. pic.twitter.com/MSN8DwytS0— Kelly-Leigh Cooper (@kl_coop) September 11, 2021 Also readWith free food and flyers, US Sikhs fought hard against racism after the 9/11 attacks Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. 9/11 Terrorism Read Comments