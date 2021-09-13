Around the Web Watch: India is a ‘Hindu rashtra’, not secular, says BJP MLA from Jharkhand Randhir Singh The MLA also said the Constitution must be amended, while answering a journalist’s question on the presence of temples in police stations and government offices Scroll Staff An hour ago "संविधान को बदलना है, हिन्दू राष्ट्र बनाना है" - झारखण्ड के भाजपा MLA रंधीर सिंह. हिन्दू राष्ट्र का taste लीजिये. pic.twitter.com/6TQZ2uNSnZ— Road Scholarz (@roadscholarz) September 11, 2021 Also readJharkhand government sets aside room for Namaz in Assembly building, BJP demands temple Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bharatiya Janata Party Jharkhand Read Comments