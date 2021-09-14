Around the Web Watch: Flood in parts of Gujarat disrupts life, Rajkot, Jamnagar worst affected Heavy rainfall has worsened the situation in Gujarat. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago गुजरात: राजकोट में लगातार हो रही बारिश की वजह से कई जगहों पर जलभराव, लोगों को सुरक्षित जगहों पर पहुंचा रहे पुलिसकर्मी#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/oIzr9ksxCb— News24 (@news24tvchannel) September 13, 2021 Streets have turned into streams in Kalavad village on the border of Jamnagar & Rajkot districts of #Gujarat after torrential rains led to massive flooding.Scary moment as woman loses grip of the rope but she's safe, thanks to @6NDRFVADODARA @ahmedabadmirror @satyaprad1 pic.twitter.com/pztOz5j5zG— Brendan Dabhi (@BrendanMIRROR) September 13, 2021 Many parts of Saurashtra including #Jamnagar & #Rajkot are witnessing heavy #rains. While authorities are doing their best to ensure people's safety, I request all to practice caution & remain indoors as much as possible. #Gujarat @CMOGuj @CollectorJamngr pic.twitter.com/kolxynrPcq— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) September 13, 2021 Heavy rains in Rajkot city of Gujarat flooded low lying areas aji river@INCGujarat @AmitChavdaINC @arjunmodhwadia @paresh_dhanani @nitinagarwalINC @GauravPandhi pic.twitter.com/4cC3AYPHHy— Bhargav Padhiyar (@bhargavINC_) September 13, 2021 गुजरातच्या राजकोट आणि जामनगर जिल्ह्यांना मुसळधार पाऊस आणि पुराचा तडाखा....#jamnagar #rajkot #gujaratflood pic.twitter.com/I6Y7TsyZFw— Maharashtra Times (@mataonline) September 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Flood Gujarat Read Comments