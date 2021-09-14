Bihar Panchayat Polls: Azad Alam, a candidate from Katihar dist's Rampur panchayat arrived to file his nomination on a buffalo y'day



I'm a cattleman, I came here on a buffalo because I can't afford petrol or diesel: Alam



Polling will be held from Sept 24 to Dec 12 in 11 phases pic.twitter.com/aNMUixNK4L