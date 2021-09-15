Around the Web Watch: Woman dances on zebra crossing in Indore for social media post, will be booked, says minister State home minister Narottam Mishra said that officials have been instructed to initiate proceedings against the woman. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago At Rasoma square in Indore a girl ran across the road to dance on the zebra crossing as soon as the traffic signal turned red, her video became viral on social media platform, later police served a notice to the girl for violating the traffic rules. pic.twitter.com/9ZIeWHhSwO— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 15, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya Kalra (@shreyakalraa) #Indore में ट्रैफिक सिग्नल पर फ्लैश मॉब करने को लेकर मॉडल पर नियमों के अनुसार कार्रवाई करने के लिए अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया है।फ्लैश मॉब का भाव भले ही कुछ हो लेकिन तरीका गलत है।@mohdept @DGP_MP @jdjsindore pic.twitter.com/AgLOVKRhvl— Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) September 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Indore women Read Comments