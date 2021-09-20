Around the Web Watch: Scenes of heavy damage from cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district The cloudburst affected an area where workers of the Border Roads Organisation were living in tents. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago #Uttarakhand: Cloud burst in Pangti village of Chamoli district. According to the information received from the local administration, no casualty has been reported so far. #CloudBurst pic.twitter.com/saZGmZOu2V— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) September 20, 2021 #Uttrakhand : #Cloudburst in #Chamoli district, hundreds of workers of Border Road Organization had a narrow escape leaving their tents suspecting the calamity! pic.twitter.com/kAC35vWPT6— Purshottam Kumar (@PurshottamNews) September 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand climate rain