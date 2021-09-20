Around the Web Caught on camera: Lava shoots into the air as volcano on Spanish Canary Island of La Palma erupts Around 5,000 people were evacuated from the vicinity of the volcano, local media reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers https://t.co/zHtAdff0Js 🌋 pic.twitter.com/SWGOKr3y5a— Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Volcano nature Read Comments