Around the Web Watch: World’s largest ‘carbon-sucking’ plant begins operations in Iceland The Orca plant can draw 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide out of the air every year, reports said. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This plant in Iceland can remove 4,000 tonnes of CO2 from the air annually pic.twitter.com/jsW7DlrWwe— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Environment Climate Read Comments