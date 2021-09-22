Around the Web Watch: What BTS leader and rapper RM said during his visit to the Met Museum in New York City The rapper, along with his K-pop band BTS, visited New York City to support the action for ‘global goals’ at the United Nations. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago picture here 2 yrs ago when I came to visit myself. I am so honored to be able to speak with you like this on such a beautiful day, next to this artwork that I love very much, Corte's mobile. Truthfully, I nearly forgot what I was going to say because of this view, but I'll do +— christa⁷ 💜🐙 (@ryuminating) September 21, 2021 In particular, it was meaningful and new to be able to view Korean art in New York, a city where many people around the world want to come to so much, as you said earlier, the art mecca, America's New York. I believe we are able to be here right now thanks to the many people +— christa⁷ 💜🐙 (@ryuminating) September 21, 2021 prominent parts of K-culture, there are truly amazing Korean artists who have not yet been discovered by those outside our country and they are working so very diligently.As Special Presidential Envoys representing Korea, we will work hard with a sense of duty to spread +— christa⁷ 💜🐙 (@ryuminating) September 21, 2021 here at The Met, as myself, human being Kim Namjoon. Once again, thank you. 🇺🇸 Thank you.— christa⁷ 💜🐙 (@ryuminating) September 21, 2021 Also watchKorean pop band BTS performs at the United Nations during event to support ‘global goals’ Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. BTS Music Read Comments