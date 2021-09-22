Around the Web Watch: Burning lava from volcano engulfs swimming pool and entire houses in Spain’s La Palma A volcanic eruption has wreaked havoc on the Canary Island of La Palma. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Drone footage showed lava from Spanish Canary Islands’ La Palma volcano swallowing a swimming pool and houses on its way to the coast https://t.co/sIO1gcoOzO pic.twitter.com/gB3duLGVuQ— Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2021 Also watchLava shoots into the air as volcano on Spanish Canary Island of La Palma erupts Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Volcano nature Read Comments