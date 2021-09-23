Viral Video Caught on camera: Giant moon replica escapes from Moon Festival in Henan, China The staff of the festival was seen running after the ‘moon’ as it rolled down a street. Scroll Staff An hour ago Meanwhile in China...A giant moon escaped the Moon Festival in Henan province on Monday morning.Some natural satellites just can't be caged 🌝 pic.twitter.com/lw7Wa78GPz— Metro (@MetroUK) September 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video China Read Comments