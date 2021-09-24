Around the Web Watch: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited US Vice-President Kamala Harris to visit India The two leaders talked about mutual cooperation at a joint press appearance during Modi’s visit to Washington DC. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Prime Minister extends invitation to US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit India"You are the source of inspiration for so many people across the world.Iam sure under President Biden and your leadership, our bilateral relationship will touch new heights" PM to Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/n6ctxBEHGA— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 23, 2021 Amongst the largest democracies and biggest democracies, India and US are natural partners. Over 4 million Indians staying here are the bridge between the two nations- PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/cFEBHnC724— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 23, 2021 US Vice President Kamala Harris assures that US will work together with India to strengthen the relationship between the two nations pic.twitter.com/gHZuJyEcHX— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kamala Harris Narendra Modi Read Comments