Around the Web Watch: How many funny moments did Angela Merkel have during her 16 years as Chancellor of Germany? Sunday’s elections in Germany will decide who the next leader of the country will be. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Zum Schluss: Es war nicht alles lustig mit Merkel. Aber manches. #berlindirekt/er pic.twitter.com/86MfoQGNAw— Andreas Kynast (@andikynast) September 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Germany Angela Merkel Read Comments