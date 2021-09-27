Around the Web Watch: The precise moment a building collapses on the road in Lakkasandra, Bengaluru The building was occupied by Bengaluru Metro workers who were away for the day when the incident occurred. Scroll Staff An hour ago An old multi-storey building at Bengaluru's lakkasandra collapsed. Metro workers were residing in this building and all of them were at their workplace when the incident took place.Express Video @XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/4eUPdZMiqh— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) September 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru accident Read Comments