Around the Web Watch: Opium is fast becoming a way of survival for desperate farmers of Afghanistan Even though the drug is forbidden, in Afghanistan farmers have no choice but to grow it. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago VIDEO: Desperate farmers in Afghanistan are turning to opium as a means to survive. Prices of opium have more than tripled since the Taliban takeover of the country, in combination with a deep water crisis have forced farmers into poppy farming pic.twitter.com/NFbzPapZ5N— AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 30, 2021