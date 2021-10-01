Viral Video Watch: Kiren Rijiju tries his hand at traditional dancing in Kazalang village, Arunachal Pradesh The Union minister was in the village to monitor some projects. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TTxor4nQJF— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju Read Comments