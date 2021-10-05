Around the Web ‘We are not safe even in our homes’: Young women from Bulandshahr, UP complain about lack of safety A 16-year-old young woman in the district was killed on Friday when she had stepped out for her tuition classes. Scroll Staff An hour ago Agitated girls from a village in UP's Bulandshahr complain of lack safety following murder of their teenage friend who was killed when she stepped out of her house for tuition. pic.twitter.com/lW6Rh4JzcH— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh women Read Comments