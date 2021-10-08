Around the Web Watch: Chennai Super Kings player Deepak Chahar proposes to girlfriend after IPL match Chahar went into the gallery after the match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday and popped the question. Scroll Staff 15 hours ago Special and one of the best moment of my life #love pic.twitter.com/jsCEhiAUZY— Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) October 7, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket romance Read Comments