'Is the glass half-full or half-empty?': UP Police officer on no arrests for Lakhimpur Kheri Prashant Kumar, additional director general for law and order, evaded the question of why no arrests had been made. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago .@OnReality_Check | "Depends on how you see it, glass is half empty or half full," says Prashant Kumar, #UttarPradesh ADG Law and Order, on no arrest as of yet of Minister Ajay Misra. pic.twitter.com/jndk5dat0X— NDTV (@ndtv) October 7, 2021 Also readA minister's son is accused of murdering farmers – so why hasn't he been arrested yet?