Around the Web Watch: Chaos at Mumbai airport as passengers struggle with security check, miss flights In a statement, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport blamed 'the onset of the festive season'. Scroll Staff 7 hours ago Complete chaos at Mumbai airport and the poor admin/officials have no idea how to control it. Proper mismanagement. @AdaniOnline @CSMIA_Official pic.twitter.com/dXElWci8pM— Neelesh Arora (@AroraNeelesh) October 8, 2021 Chaos at the security check point. pic.twitter.com/t6jvKgp0JE— Sumitra Deb Roy (@SumitraDebRoy) October 8, 2021 Just see the chaos and crowd this morning at mumbai airport security hold area !!! pic.twitter.com/FMmcQh019j— Prakash pattabiraman (@Prakash79) October 8, 2021