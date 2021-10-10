Around the Web Watch: Flooded roads, traffic snarls in Pune after heavy rain Residents of the Dhanori suburb posted videos of people wading through water while vehicles were submerged on inundated roads. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Today at Dhanori post heavy rain..👇Weird rains in Pune. Morning hot sun but I by afternoon / evening heavy rains with thunder and lightning.. pic.twitter.com/czNUZzsBUG— Pronam Bharat (@BharatPronam) October 9, 2021 Free jacuzzi/swimming provided by Dhanori, Pune roads. @PMCPune @PuneTimesOnline @punetalks pic.twitter.com/OsscPIewPC— Mukul Parashar (@mukulparashar10) October 9, 2021 This is what we pay 100 sorts of taxes for @PMCPune @PuneTimesOnline @Pune Dhanori, Pune #pune pic.twitter.com/pWploO1P98— Mukul Parashar (@mukulparashar10) October 9, 2021 Pune Heavy Rainfall Dhanori RoadTraffic Jam(No traffic Police)#Pune #HeavyRain #rain@RetweetsPune @PMCPune @PuneCityPolice @PuneCityTraffic pic.twitter.com/hC4Kt3FwJD— Amankhan Pathan (@amankp_2842) October 9, 2021 Heavy rain in Pune today all roads were flooded. @AjitPawarSpeaks @PuneCityPolice @PawarSpeaks @supriya_sule @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/iw4JpdlVPg— Prashant Kalhapure (@PKalhapure) October 9, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rain Pune Read Comments