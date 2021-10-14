Around the Web ‘Lota daud’: Women participate in race with metal tumblers in hand to discourage open defecation The race took place in the village of Phanda in Madhya Pradesh. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #WATCH MP: 18 elderly women participated in 'Lota Daud' held by Bhopal district admin in Phanda village y'day to discourage open defecation"Through this race, we urge our daughters-in-laws not to go for open defecation because now every household has toilets,"a participant said pic.twitter.com/ecIQ4xAVWz— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hygiene Madhya Pradesh Read Comments