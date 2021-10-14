Around the Web ‘Everybody needs to do this’: Star Trek’s William Shatner is oldest man to visit the edge of space The 90-year-old Shatner travelled to the Karman Line – the boundary between earth’s atmosphere and space – on board Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Star Trek actor William Shatner has become the oldest person to go to spaceThe 90-year-old said it was "extraordinary"https://t.co/EDW371laOJ pic.twitter.com/NVTyXjtRM8— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 13, 2021 This was the voyage of the RSS First Step today. Its mission: encounter Earth from incredible views at apogee pic.twitter.com/Gzsnkv97K9— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Space travel Space tourism Read Comments