Watch: Car stuck in raging currents near Badrinath Highway rescued by Border Roads Organisation

The State Disaster Response Force and the police rescued pilgrims returning from Kedarnath as heavy rain hit Uttarakhand.

Scroll Staff

9 minutes ago

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Occupants of a car that was stuck at the swollen Lambagad nallah near Badrinath National Highway, due to incessant rainfall in the region, was rescued by BRO (Border Roads Organisation) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ACek12nzwF— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: SDRF & Police y'day rescued around 22 devotees stuck at Jungle Chatti amid incessant rainfall, while coming back from Kedarnath Temple. They were shifted to Gauri Kund. One 55-yr-old devotee, who was facing difficulty in walking, was shifted on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/lVkFFHS8Dj— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021