Viral Video Watch: Young boy wants Pope Francis's skull cap, manages to get one like it for himself The audience approved. Scroll Staff An hour ago A boy approached Pope Francis during the general audience in the Paul VI hall inside the Vatican. He pointed to the pope's white skull cap, known as zucchetto, several times and was later given one, prompting applause and laughter from the crowd pic.twitter.com/lh1EE4Hqms— Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021