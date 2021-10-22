Around the Web Watch: Actor Lauren Ridloff on being Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first deaf superhero Ridloff plays Makkari, Marvel’s first deaf superhero, in the upcoming movie ‘Eternals’. Scroll Staff An hour ago ‘Gamechanger,’ said ‘Eternals’ star Lauren Ridloff on becoming Marvel Studios’ first deaf superhero pic.twitter.com/D96BIYjQPf— Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Marvel films Read Comments