Around the Web Watch: Massive fire breaks out in a high-rise residential building in Mumbai The fire broke out on the 19th floor of One Avighna Park in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Scroll Staff An hour ago Fire breaks out in a high rise building in Lalbag area of #Mumbai. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/xRkGNv5DsM— NDTV (@ndtv) October 22, 2021 Big fire in Mumbai, avighna tower lower parel pic.twitter.com/WsWimBWvTD— Sahil Joshi (@sahiljoshii) October 22, 2021 A #fire has errupted in the 60 storied high rise Avighna Park building in Currey Road. Fire is on the 19 th floor. No injuries reported. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/jYC7Kfdzut— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) October 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Fire Read Comments