Watch: Comic Dave Chappelle's transphobic content sparks protest outside Netflix Los Angeles office 'If they cancel Dave Chappelle today, he'd be fine. He would never have to work again.' Scroll Staff 2 hours ago VIDEO: Angry protesters gather outside Netflix in Los Angeles, over a new Dave Chappelle comedy special that has sparked accusations the comedian is trampling transgender rights and profiting from hate speech pic.twitter.com/3SOE95VLuV— AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 22, 2021