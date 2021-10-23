Around the Web Watch: Comic Dave Chappelle’s transphobic content sparks protest outside Netflix Los Angeles office ‘If they cancel Dave Chappelle today, he’d be fine. He would never have to work again.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: Angry protesters gather outside Netflix in Los Angeles, over a new Dave Chappelle comedy special that has sparked accusations the comedian is trampling transgender rights and profiting from hate speech pic.twitter.com/3SOE95VLuV— AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Netflix protest